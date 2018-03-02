WATCH LIVE: 100-acre brush fire evacuates 10 Orange County homes

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - A 100-acre brush fire is burning Friday afternoon near Reynolds Parkway-Bancroft Boulevard in Orange County, according to officials.

Officials said at least 10 nearby homes have been evacuated.

The fire, which quickly grew from 11-acres, has been named "Sabal Fire," Florida Forest Service officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene to monitor visibility issues in the area. Troopers said there was light smoke as of 3:43 p.m., but it was not impacting visibility.

FFS officials said the fire was 50 percent contained as of 3:56 p.m.

At 4:44 p.m., the 100-acre fire was 80 percent contained, fire officials said.

Lakeland fire officials were also sent to assist with the blaze.

