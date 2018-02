ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting a shooting at a park on Willow Bend Blvd, where four juveniles were injured, police said.

Kenneth Hall was arrested on attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by minor charges.

Four juveniles were shot in the park on Jan. 21 and were taken to the hospital.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.