2 identified, accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

ORLANDO - Orange County deputies identified the two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Jean Germinal, 18, and Jean Cleophat are both facing felony charges after police say they pointed a gun at Leticia Benitez and demanded money.

"I open the door put my purse down, as soon as I turn around there is two guys right in front of me, one with a gun," Benitez said.

It happened on Jan. 7 in the parking lot of Castilian Apartments in Orlando, located near Holden Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue.

Benitez said she was headed to work and heard footsteps before she was ambushed.

"I have seen so much that I'm thinking, 'oh my gosh it's a silencer, if he shoots me nobody is going to hear," Benitez said.

The Chicago native said she didn't scream as she felt the barrel of the gun on her chest.

"That was it I panicked, I froze I didn't know what to do, and all he said was give me your money," Benitez said.

Benitez said when she told them she didn't have money they ordered her to give them her cellphone and bank card.

As it turns out, the bank card and cellphone police say was stolen from Benitez helped catch the duo.

Cleophat and Germinal appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning to face charges.

Despite the outcome Benitez said the two men have stolen her sense of security.

