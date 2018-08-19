Accident blocks traffic along SR 429 in Winter Haven, officials say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An accident Saturday evening at Schofield Road and North State Road 429 in Winter Park was blocking traffic in the northbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the accident caused moderate entrapment and that air help was requested.

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, authorities said. The person's condition was not given.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.