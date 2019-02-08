Authorities seek 2 in connection with vehicle burglary at gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a vehicle burglary.

The victim parked his vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market gas station off Curry Ford Road at about 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Officials said the victim entered the gas station and left his vehicle unlocked. The victim returned to his vehicle minutes later and drove to his home.

The victim discovered multiple fraudulent charges were made on his wife's credit card, which had been found in the glove box of his vehicle, officials said. It was discovered someone had entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and taken his wife's wallet from the glove compartment.

Officials said the depicted suspects were captured on surveillance video making a fraudulent purchase using the credit card at the Apple Store at the Florida Mall.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Officials said tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

