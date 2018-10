ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Colonial Drive near Bonneville Drive, authorities said.

The bicyclist was later pronounced dead at Florida Hospital East Orlando.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.