Car completely underwater off State Road 417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Fire Rescue is at the scene on State Road 417 where a car is completely underwater.

The car is near the southbound lanes of State 417 at the Dowden Road exit. Investigators said the 24-year-old driver was able to get out of the Nissan Versa.

The patient refused to be transported to a hospital, according to investigators.

There is no word at this time on what caused the car to go in the water.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.