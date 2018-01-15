Community leaders denounce President Trump's comments at breakfast to honor Dr. King

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Trump's controversial comments about Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries were spoken out against at the 27th annual Arthur "Pappy" Kennedy prayer breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kennedy was the first African-American to be elected to office in the city of Orlando.



Orange County Mayor Theresa Jacobs called the comments ascribed to Trump "hurtful" and made clear her support to those offended by them.



"It just doesn't reflect the values of our community, it doesn't reflect the values of our country and I felt it was important that people know that there are a lot of us in this country who felt hurt and offended by those comments, if in fact it took place," Jacobs said. "



Several other speakers invoked King's statements about silence and speaking up about what matters.



Each year the Dr. King breakfast celebrates the country's accomplishments since the civil rights movement but also reflects on perceived setbacks. Several events were held across the city for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Attendees included Jacobs, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

