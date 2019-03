CHRISTMAS, Fla. - All lanes of State Road 520 are blocked following a crash at East Beachline Expressway in Christmas, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Twp people suffered minor injuries and three people were taken to Orlando Health Regional Medical Center with trauma alerts, authorities said.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.