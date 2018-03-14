Elderly woman missing from Apopka area

Orlando - The Apopka Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly woman in the area who has gone missing.

Peggy Neese, 87, was last seen at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 800 block of Loch Calder Way in Apopka.

Police said Neese drives a 2004 Buick Century bearing Florida license plate Y06RYM. Neese spoke to her son shortly after 2 p.m. and advised she was on her way to his house in the Rosemont neighborhood in Orlando.

Neese is described by police as a white female with gray/brown hair, 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. She usually wears Capri pants with a striped shirt.

Anyone with any information about Neese is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department at (407) 703-1757.

