Extra money from state aids Apopka police over St. Patrick's Day weekend

APOPKA, Fla.- - With the help of extra money from the state, Apopka police have extra officers on the road this St. Patrick's Day weekend, looking for DUI drivers.

Officer Ashley Eller said she'll be patrolling the roads while everyone else is celebrating.

"If they made a different decision to celebrate their holiday, they'd be waking up at home having corned beef and eggs, and potatoes the next day like everyone else," said Eller.

Officer Eller, alongside dozens of officers from agencies around central Florida, first met at Florida Highway Patrol headquarters; before heading out on the streets.

"They come out because they want to see their community be safe. They come out because they signed up for the classes and they have the training to go out and make good arrests," said Eller.

Officer Eller is specially trained to detect impairments other than alcohol, adding that ongoing training is necessary to combat opioid addictions.

"DUI's in 2018, 2017, is that everybody is on something. Whether it be prescribed by a doctor or whether it be something they are taking recreationally," said Eller.

To put it into a financial perspective, Apopka police said that a cheap $15 Uber ride could turn into $10,000 if you find yourself cuffed inside one of their patrol cars.

