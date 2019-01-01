Father turns self in after barricading himself in home with baby

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies confirmed Kendrick Anderson, 21, turned himself in Monday following an hourslong standoff inside a Pine Hills home.

Police said he barricaded himself in a home on Indian Hill Road with his 8-month-old baby following a domestic dispute.

Joaquin Braz was next door and said he saw the house surrounded by police and said the incident is still a topic of conversation in the neighborhood.

"I never see police here like that. It was the first time," Braz said.

Braz said he was visiting his priest when he saw a SWAT team surround the house and try to make contact with Anderson to deescalate the situation.

Police said the standoff began at 3:40 p.m. following reports of a physical altercation between Anderson and his girlfriend at a home on the 5700 block of Indian Hill Road.

After several hours, deputies made their way into the home but Anderson was gone.

"I was so scared because the guy didn't come outside, police didn't go inside and he wasn't coming outside," Braz said.

Deputies recovered the baby and said they are grateful they reached a peaceful conclusion.

The baby was not harmed and is in the care of family members.

Anderson is being held at the Orange County Jail.

