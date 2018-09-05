FHP: No additional charges in Orange County bus accident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that no additional charges will be filed in a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck on Aug. 14.

Seven children and the driver of the truck were injured when a school bus collided with the truck in Orange County, after both approached stop signs at an intersection at the same time.

After an investigation, FHP said the video didn’t show which driver reached the stop sign first, and due to conflicting statements from both drivers and no independent witnesses, fault could not be determined.



