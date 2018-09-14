No injuries after fire breaks out at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a home Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the garage and roof of the home in the 1600 block of Sienna Court.

The fire was contained by firefighters to a garage, officials said. Two cars inside were spared damage.

Officials said family members were not home when the fire broke out.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.

