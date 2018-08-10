Fire truck involved in hit-and-run incident, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Fire Truck was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the fire truck was on the scene of another crash on State Road 408 just before the Alafaya Trail exit when a black vehicle traveling west struck the front bumper of the fire truck.

Nobody was inside the fire truck, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and there were no injuries or further description of the vehicle, according to authorities.



