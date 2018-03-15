House fire leaves family without a place to live

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.- - A house fire on Mauna Loa Lane in Orange County leaves a family without a place to live. Neighbors say the family got out just in time.

"Oh yeah, the flames were higher than that house and I'm like, 'Oh my God" and I was like, praying," said neighbor Jorge Ramos.

Ramos said he had to act quickly to help his neighbors: a woman, her baby and a dog were inside the home when it went up in flames.

"The smoke was coming out, coming out like this and into the roof, so I'm like, 'Oh this is bad, " '" added Ramos.

He says once the family was out, they did their best to grab whatever they could, even moving the cars out of the driveway.

"We moved that car out of the way and we tried to move the other one, but everything started to explode inside so we didn't want to risk it," he added.

Fire crews say the wind caused the flames to spread quickly, damaging two other homes nearby, one losing a panel from the left side of the home. It wasn't long before help arrived from the Red Cross.

Neighbors say they're just glad no one was hurt.

"For me, that's material. Thank God they're alive and their animals are alive too. Thank God," said neighbor Arlen Santini.

The family tells News 6 they're staying with family members and friends until they figure out what to do next.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

