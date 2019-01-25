Investigation underway at home in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway at a home Thursday night in east Orange County.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a home on Vonderay Road near Constantine Street, which is near State Road 417 and East Colonial Drive.

Not many details have been released, but News 6 is told homicide detectives were called to the scene.

As News 6 arrived, an ambulance was seen leaving the area. Officers were seen taking statements from several people.

News 6 also saw law enforcement walking around with long guns.

Investigators have not said why they were there, but did say they are not looking for any suspects and the situation is isolated.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.