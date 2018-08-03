Man arrested on suspicion animal cruelty, cat had to be euthanized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for alleged abuse of a cat that had to be euthanized.

Deputies arrested Andrew Francis Pearson for suspicion of felony animal cruelty after citizens reported that they saw a man setting a cat on fire behind bushes.

Deputies said those same citizens said they saw the same man driving over an object, presumed to be the cat.

The cat was taken to Orange County Animal Services after suffering from burns, stab wounds and other injuries, but ultimately was euthanized.

