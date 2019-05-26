Man arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping in Orange County, authorities say

ORLANDO - A man was arrested Sunday after attempting to kidnap his girlfriend and her 1-year-old child, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police responded to the Carver Shores neighborhood after a witness saw the man grab his girlfriend and pull her into a vehicle, authorities said.

After the vehicle sped off, it was spotted in a nearby parking lot and fled as it was followed by an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said.

The car then crashed in a ditch at South Street and Rogers Street, causing the man to flee on foot before being arrested, authorities said.

