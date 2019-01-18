Man arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant woman, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 34-year-old Hernicard Artilus on warrants of killing an unborn fetus and attempted murder.

On Saturday, Stephanie Reyes and Vince Delony were shot at Los Robles Apartments in Pine Hills on Silver Star Road, deputies said.

Reyes was 28 weeks pregnant and the fetus died as a result of her injuries, according to deputies.

Authorities said Reyes and Delony are a couple and parents to the unborn child.

