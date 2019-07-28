Man dead after Orange County shooting; search continues for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead on a sidewalk early Saturday.

At 2 a.m., deputes responded to West Central Boulevard and South Ohio Street after receiving reports of gunshots.

When deputies got there, they found Travis Glenn, 30, lying on the ground on the sidewalk. Glenn was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Candles and balloons were placed where Glenn was shot as family and friends stopped by throughout much of Saturday afternoon to pay their respects to a man they said was a good guy and funny.

News 6 tried to talk with several people about what happened, but some told us they're afraid to talk to police or share what they know on camera. One woman told News 6 the last time she went on camera to talk about a shooting in her neighborhood, she was beaten up and ended up with a cracked rib and cut-up hands.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.