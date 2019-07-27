2 hospitalized after Orange County crash, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized with a trauma alert following a crash at Dean Road and Winder Trail on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash involved two vehicles and closed the road in both directions, authorities said.

One man hospitalized was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to authorities.

A person in the second vehicle became entrapped and was also taken to a hospital on a trauma alert after being freed, authorities said.

