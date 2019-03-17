Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday.

Deputies went to the 3600 block of Baronette Drive at about 7:15 p.m.

Officials said deputies found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. His condition was not given.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.