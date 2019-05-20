Man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old man was killed Sunday in an Orange County car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling eastbound on Taft Vineland Road when another vehicle that was going westbound traveled into the eastbound lane and struck the victim’s car head-on, troopers said.

The victim’s car caught fire after the impact, authorities said.

Charges are pending against the wrong-way driver, troopers said.

