Man shot while driving away from argument, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while driving away from an argument, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man met up with another person in the area of West Colonial Drive near Dorscher Road when the two got into an argument, deputies said.

The man tried to drive away before he was shot. He then drove to a nearby liquor store to call for help, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

