Man taken to hospital after stabbing, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was stabbed by a man who went to his employer, Emerald Packing Company, and told his boss he had stabbed someone.

The man was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered, deputies said.

Deputies said they found the victim at a separate location.



