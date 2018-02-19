Orange County deputies called on kids playing basketball, join them instead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Usually, when police or deputies show up at your home unannounced, it's not a good thing.

But sometimes, it's a good thing when your expectations are shattered.

It was quite the shock for a group of kids when two Orange County deputies showed up and started playing basketball with them.

"It was fun," 12-year-old Gabriel Cuellar said. "Everybody was having a good time."

Kids say a neighbor called to complain that they were playing in Shrimp Street in the Oak Ridge neighborhood on Saturday.

"They talked to our neighbor and told him it's okay if we play here," Cuellar added.

"[We] just have to be safe."

"The cops came and we all got scared because they're police officers, and they started playing basketball with us, which was really crazy," Alecsandre Vastien said.

Other neighbors tell us they don't mind the kids, as long as traffic can get through.

Those involved say it was quite the game, one they won't forget anytime soon.

"Those police officers, we will never forget about them," Vastien added. "They'll always be in the back of our heads, that cool memory (that) we played basketball with police officers."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.