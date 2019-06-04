Pedestrian killed in crash involving Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving an Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Police said around 9 p.m. Monday officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 50 and Blackwood Avenue.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Investigators said the crash will be investigated by the Ocoee Police Department.

The name of the deputy involved in the incident is not being released at the time as the Ocoee Traffic Unit investigates the crash, according to police.

