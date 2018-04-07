Red Cross opens respite shelter for those impacted by brush fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - - The American Red Cross has opened a respite shelter for those families impacted by brush/forest fire in the vicinity of the 6500 block of Jones Avenue in Zellwood.

Red Cross workers were at the scene and will assist residents as assessed. Officials said residents seeking shelter are requested to go to the Zellwood United Methodist Church at 5538 West Jones Ave. in Zellwood.

The length of time the shelter will be opened is undetermined at this time as well as the number of residents affected by the smoke. Officials said the Red Cross will be there as long as needed.

