Section of State Road 429 closed after fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A section of State Road 429 is closed after a fatal crash in Orange County.

The crash involving a pickup truck happened in the area of the State Road 438 exit Ocoee around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Three other people were transported to the hospital.

Troopers have been interviewing several witnesses at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the driver or given updates on the conditions of the people sent to the hospital.

