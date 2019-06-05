Orange County

Smoky conditions in Orange County caused by controlled burns, investigators say

Controlled burns are in Brevard and Polk counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Fire Rescue said dispatchers have received multiple calls about smoky conditions in Orange County.

Investigators said the conditions are a result of controlled burns in Brevard Polk Counties.

Firefighters said there are currently no active brush fires in Orange County.

The fire rescue posted a video of dispatchers answering calls from people in the county.


 

