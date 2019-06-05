Smoky conditions in Orange County caused by controlled burns, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Fire Rescue said dispatchers have received multiple calls about smoky conditions in Orange County.

Investigators said the conditions are a result of controlled burns in Brevard Polk Counties.

Firefighters said there are currently no active brush fires in Orange County.

The fire rescue posted a video of dispatchers answering calls from people in the county.

Our 911 dispatch center has received multiple calls regarding smoky conditions throughout @OrangeCoFL. There are controlled burns in @brevardcountyfl & @PolkCountyFL and winds have shifted the smoke. There are currently no active brush fires in Orange County. @FFS_ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/45X8XBkm3w — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 5, 2019





