Thousands without power in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of customers were without power Friday evening in west Orange County.
Duke Energy officials said about 4,900 customers were affected by the outage, which occurred at 8:15 p.m.
The cause of the outage was equipment problems associated with a cable, which is being replaced, officials said.
A crew was en route to the area Friday evening. Officials said three bucket trucks were working on the outage.
It is estimated the power will be fully restored by 2 a.m., but officials said groups of customers will be restored shortly.
Click here to view Duke Energy's outage map.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.