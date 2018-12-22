Thousands without power in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of customers were without power Friday evening in west Orange County.

Duke Energy officials said about 4,900 customers were affected by the outage, which occurred at 8:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage was equipment problems associated with a cable, which is being replaced, officials said.

A crew was en route to the area Friday evening. Officials said three bucket trucks were working on the outage.

It is estimated the power will be fully restored by 2 a.m., but officials said groups of customers will be restored shortly.

