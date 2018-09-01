Valencia College student arrested for threatening mass shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - According to an arrest report with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a Valencia College student has been arrested for threatening a mass shooting.

The report said that the popular social media platform Snapchat notified the FBI about the post.

Deputies said that the 19-year-old Valencia College student admitted to making the post but said he wasn't being serious.

Documents show the post read, "Come to Valencia tomorrow at 2pm, we're gonna host a mass shooting," and also, "Souvenir bullet shells and wounds."

The FBI handed the tip to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies went to 19-year-old Hassan Suhada's house on Friday, arresting him for felony written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Investigators said Suhada told them that his post was a joke and that he's never owned a gun. However, he allegedly admitted to recently shooting at a gun range.

Valencia College tells News 6 that the school was notified by the FBI and the school fully cooperated with their investigation.

Valencia College also said that Suhada has been a student at the school since January 2018.

Neighbors near the 19-year-old's home said he was a good kid who wasn't thinking wisely about his social media activity.

Suhada remains in custody without bond.

