Vehicle possibly involved in connection with hit-and-run towed, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle possibly involved in connection with a hit-and-run that left a teenage boy injured has been towed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The hit-and-run happened Saturday on Alafaya Trail in Orange County.
Officials said troopers have towed a white 2000 Toyota Avalon for inspection in connection with the hit-and-run.
The vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash, officials said.
Cody Loechner, 13, was struck while riding his bicycle. Officials said the driver fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle.
[RELATED: Hit-and-run leaves 13-year-old in serious condition, troopers say]
The owner of the vehicle is cooperating with troopers, officials said.
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.