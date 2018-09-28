Vehicle possibly involved in connection with hit-and-run towed, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle possibly involved in connection with a hit-and-run that left a teenage boy injured has been towed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday on Alafaya Trail in Orange County.

Officials said troopers have towed a white 2000 Toyota Avalon for inspection in connection with the hit-and-run.

The vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash, officials said.

Cody Loechner, 13, was struck while riding his bicycle. Officials said the driver fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle is cooperating with troopers, officials said.

