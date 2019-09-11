Winter Park Police search for man who has been missing for 2 days

PHOTO CREDIT: Winter Park Police

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officers with the Winter Park Police Department are searching for a man who has been missing for the past two days.

Police said the family of Cornelius Van Dyke said he was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday.

“None of Van Dyke’s family members have seen or heard from him since this time and are very worried about his well-being,” Winter Park police posted in a tweet.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 407-644-1313.

