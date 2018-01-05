Winter weather continues to cause flight delays at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures in the northeast have dipped into the freezing zone, causing white-out conditions and dangerous snow, fliers are trying to figure out how they return home from Central Florida.

Over 30 flights have been canceled from Orlando International Airport Friday and that is not combined with the the 160 flights canceled on Thursday.

The drop in temperatures made airport workers have to de-ice the planes at the airport.

"It's frustrating," said Mike Aponte from Massachusetts.

"We have to find a way to get back home and a place to stay."

"Kind of shocked," added Tom Saturno, whose flight to Philadelphia was canceled Thursday morning.

"We were only three minutes away from the airport when we got the notification on our phone."

Saturno and his wife planned on spending their vacation in Puerto Rico, but Hurricane Maria changed those plans and now they're wrapping up a trip in Orlando.

The trip is a little bit longer since they can't exactly get back to Philadelphia.

"When we got in, there was a very big line of people," he added.

"It looked like it was an hour or so of people trying to make new reservations, people sleeping on airport floors. It was a mess."



And airport leaders are reminding everyone to check with their airlines before coming to the airport, just to make sure the flight is still on schedule.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.