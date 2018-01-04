Bond reduced for woman accused in toddler's day care van death

ORLANDO, Fla. - The woman accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who died in August after being left in a hot day care van had her bond reduced at a hearing on Thursday.

The judge lowered the bond for Deborah St. Charles, 51, from $30,000 to $2,500.

Additionally, St. Charles will be allowed to be released to stay with her friend in Apopka until her trial per a Department of Children and Families inspection.

The friend of St. Charles has a 14-year-old child and St. Charles is not allowed to be around children under the age of 18.

Police said St. Charles was the driver of the Little Miracles Academy van in which Myles Hill died. St. Charles is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Last month, counsel for St. Charles withdrew a competency motion.

A pretrial conference date is set for April 17, and her trial begins on April 30.

