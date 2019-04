ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old female died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in a retention pond just before 7 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at State Road 414 and Overland Road, according to deputies.

The cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

