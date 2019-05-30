Woman found shot after crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found shot after a car crash on the 4100 block of South Nashville Avenue Wednesday.

Investigators said deputies responded to the scene around 9:33 p.m.

Deputies said the 25-year-old woman was transported to a hospital and she was critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

