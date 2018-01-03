28 dogs, 2 burnt dog carcasses seized at Osceola County home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his mother are behind bars after Osceola County sheriff's deputies received a call about an alleged dog fighting ring and drug sales at a home on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.
Jimmy Figueroa and his mother Maria Teresa Reyes were arrested after deputies found 28 dogs chained up with "inadequate protection from sun and access to sufficient water," officials said.
More News Headlines
- Bannon: 2016 Trump Tower meeting was 'treasonous'
- Trump unloads on former top aide Bannon: 'He lost his mind'
- Netflix still wears the streaming crown
- Winter storm threatens East Coast, bringing temps colder than Mars
- Justin Timberlake announces new single, album
- Man in Santa hat stole baby Jesus from nativity scene on Christmas, police say
- Bitcoin is too hot for criminals
- Capsized boat leaves 3 adults stranded on island in Intracoastal Waterway
Officials also found two burnt dog carcasses in a metal trash can at the back of the property, the release said.
Animal control took 35 animals, including: 28 dogs, 10 roosters and chickens, one turtle, one snake and the two deceased dogs.
The pair is also charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty related to improper shelter and nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Figueroa was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on $95,000 bond.
His mother Reyes was arrested Wednesday on $95,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.