28 dogs, 2 burnt dog carcasses seized at Osceola County home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his mother are behind bars after Osceola County sheriff's deputies received a call about an alleged dog fighting ring and drug sales at a home on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Jimmy Figueroa and his mother Maria Teresa Reyes were arrested after deputies found 28 dogs chained up with "inadequate protection from sun and access to sufficient water," officials said.

Officials also found two burnt dog carcasses in a metal trash can at the back of the property, the release said.

Animal control took 35 animals, including: 28 dogs, 10 roosters and chickens, one turtle, one snake and the two deceased dogs.

The pair is also charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty related to improper shelter and nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty.



Figueroa was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on $95,000 bond.

His mother Reyes was arrested Wednesday on $95,000 bond.

