Crash backs up southbound traffic on turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash in Osceola County Friday has closed all southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike, officials said.

The crash occurred before Exit 249 at Osceola Parkway.

