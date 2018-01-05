Crash backs up southbound traffic on turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash in Osceola County Friday has closed all southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike, officials said.
The crash occurred before Exit 249 at Osceola Parkway.
More News Headlines
- BMW crashes through brick wall, into Orange County home
- Prayer service held for Central Florida family hurt in crash
- Tourist killed in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
- 18 dead, scores injured in South Africa train crash, rescue workers say
- At least 48 dead in Peru bus crash
- Head-on crash reported in Ormond Beach, officials say
- 17-year-old fatally shot in head, crashes car into Casselberry home, police say
- 2 dead in Winter Park crash, police say
Stay with News 6 for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.