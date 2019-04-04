Kissimmee man, 73, fatally struck by pickup truck while crossing street

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Kissimmee man was killed after being hit by a truck in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 73-year-old man was trying to cross Pleasant Hill Road at Kinglet Boulevard Thursday around 6:50 a.m. when he was hit by the Dodge pickup truck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to the crash report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges have not been filed against the driver of the truck, as the crash is still being investigated, the report said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

