Kissimmee sets record for electricity usage after temps hit 95 Tuesday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Utility Authority said customers in the city used more electricity Tuesday than at any other time in the company's 118-year history.
Temperatures hit 95 in the city on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The company said it recorded an instantaneous system peak of 380.8 megawatts at 5:13 p.m. The previous record was 374.5 megawatts.
The previous record was set on Aug. 8, 2018, according to the company.
Officials shared tips on how to reduce energy:
- Set thermostat to 78 to 80 degrees. The company said raising the temperature just two degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as five%.
- Air conditioner filters should be cleaned monthly.
- Make use of ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving.
- Close blinds to keep sun's rays from heating up the house.
