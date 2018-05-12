Man robs Kissimmee bank after earlier failed robbery attempt, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank Friday, allegedly less than an hour after the same man was behind a failed bank robbery attempt in Osceola County, investigators said.

Police said that at about 5:40 p.m., they were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 1423 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee to investigate a bank robbery.

According to police, the man passed a note to a teller demanding money, but no weapon was shown or implied.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was hurt, authorities said.

Just after 5 p.m., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man attempted to rob a Bank of America on 2000 East Osceola Parkway.

The man passed a note demanding money, but the clerk was able to activate the bank’s robbery protocols and notify authorities.

The man fled without obtaining any money.

Kissimmee police believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information on this case or additional victims is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222, Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS, or the Kissimmee Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 407-846-3333. Information leading to an arrest could make the informant eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.