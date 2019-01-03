Osceola County

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Osceola County, officials say

Investigation underway near Buenaventura Boulevard, Osceola Parkway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near Buenaventura Boulevard and Osceola Parkway at about 6:25 p.m.

Officials said a vehicle was heading south on Buenaventura Boulevard.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross Buenaventura Boulevard from the east to the west and not in a crosswalk, according to the FHP's report.

The pedestrian walked into the direct path of the vehicle, officials said. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Officials said the pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the FHP.

