St. Cloud police looking for alleged estate sale burglar

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a person in connection with a burglary of a residence last Saturday.

Police said a white man between 40 and 50 years of age pulled into the driveway of 1712 West Acres Drive for an estate sale.

Despite signs directing people to the back of the home, the man entered the front of the house and removed a tan-colored money bag containing $800 worth of cash, police said.

The man got back into his silver pickup truck and drove away.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.