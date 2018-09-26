Woman found dead in Poinciana house fire

POINCIANA, Fla. - Osceola County firefighters say they found a woman dead inside a home after they extinguished a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Maj. Jacob Ruiz, spokesman for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to assist Osceola and Polk County firefighters at 130 Carlisle Court in Poinciana at around 4:15 p.m.

"Deputies arrived, and the house was fully engulfed," Ruiz said.

He said much of the home sustained damage, but the garage received most of it.

"When deputies arrived, there were neighbors and family from this residence attempting to gain access to the house, but the fire was out of control," he said.

He said they were trying to rescue a woman who was still inside the home.

On Tuesday night, the state fire marshal's office, sheriff's homicide detectives and the medical examiner were all still on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire and what caused the woman to die.

"There’s a second part to this as the family was affected by this mostly," Ruiz said. "Obviously they can’t stay at this house anymore. We need to make sure that they’re OK and really be there for them during this hard time."

Ruiz said the medical examiner's office will confirm the woman's identity on Wednesday.​

