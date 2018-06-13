Florida man killed pregnant wife, threw body in trash bin, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife and dumped her body in a trash bin, police said.

A Fort Lauderdale police news release said the body of Martine Bernard, 20, was found early Tuesday morning in an alley behind the home she shared with her husband, Cassandritz Blanc, 22. Bernard was six months pregnant.

Blanc has been charged with first-degree murder for his wife's death, and he's also suspected in her father's killing.

Hollywood police said Roosevelt Bernard, 68, was found fatally shot in the nearby city on Monday.

Police did not say whether both victims were shot with similar guns or what may have motivated the killings.

