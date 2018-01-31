Police release 911 calls in hazing death of FSU fraternity pledge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Newly released 911 calls capture the desperate scene as Florida State University fraternity brothers struggled to revive a pledge who died of alcohol poisoning in November.

Police said Andrew Coffey, 20, a junior from Pompano Beach, died of alcohol poisoning after attending at Pi Kappa Phi party.

"So there we had a party last night and my friend passed out on the couch on his side. His lips are purple, his body is extremely stiff, and I can’t wake him up," the caller told the dispatcher. "And honestly, I don’t feel a pulse."

The dispatcher instructs the caller to perform chest compressions on Coffey, urging him to count with her as ambulances raced to the fraternity house.

"We’re going to do this until help can take it over. I need you to count out loud so I can count with you," the dispatcher said.

Nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with the death.

A Leon County grand jury last month said that it saw enough evidence for criminal charges but that the investigation was not complete. It left the decision about charges up to the state attorney's office or a future grand jury.

According to grand jury testimony, a fellow FSU fraternity pledge found Coffey unresponsive at the party, but instead of calling immediately 911, the pledge contacted other members of the fraternity.

"The brothers, pledges, and officers were more concerned about getting in trouble than they were about trying to save Coffey's life," the grand jury said.

After Coffey's death, FSU President John Thrasher suspended all Greek life and banned alcohol at all recognized student organization events. Pi Kappa Phi's national office has closed the FSU chapter. This week, Thrasher reinstated Greek life on campus although a ban on alcohol remains in effect.

The grand jury did find that although Coffey's alcohol consumption was not physically forced, an environment of hazing existed that culminated in his death. The fraternity's "Big Brother Night" party, which was held at an off-campus home, encouraged binge drinking.

