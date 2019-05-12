1 person killed, 1 injured in Lake Wales crash

LAKE WALES, Fla. - One person was killed and another injured during a three-vehicle crash in Lake Wales that involved two pickup trucks and a sedan, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

State Road 60 between County Road 630 and Grape Hammock Road is currently shut down, deputies said.

Westbound traffic into Polk County from Osceola County is encouraged to use an alternate route, while eastbound traffic is being diverted around at County Road 630, deputies said.



